Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Looters Strike Stores in Walnut Creek, Other East Bay Cities

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:22s - Published
Looters Strike Stores in Walnut Creek, Other East Bay Cities

Looters Strike Stores in Walnut Creek, Other East Bay Cities

Along Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza, stores including a Target were hit again Sunday evening by rampant looting, forcing Walnut Creek to impose an immediate curfew.

(5-31-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Moms in Senior Care Visit Families From Balcony at East Bay Facility [Video]

Moms in Senior Care Visit Families From Balcony at East Bay Facility

Staff at a Walnut Creek senior-care residence set up some areas outside where families could greet their mothers and grandmothers waving from first-floor balconies. John Ramos reports. (5-10-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:34Published
From The Archives: Willie McCovey Joins Gameday in 2003 [Video]

From The Archives: Willie McCovey Joins Gameday in 2003

Willie McCovey's appearance on Gameday makes a second run on the anniversary of his final home run. McCovey sat down with Dennis O'Donnell at his new restaurant in Walnut Creek. (5-4-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 08:01Published