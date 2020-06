Lorain Police Department joins protesters, announces measures to combat police violence Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 04:18s - Published 2 hours ago Lorain Police Department joins protesters, announces measures to combat police violence During a peaceful protest against police violence and racial injustices held in Lorain Sunday, a Lorain police officer who was joined in the demonstration announced the department’s dedication to ensuring police brutality does not happen in their community. (Video courtesy: Ariana Hall, @jushiejush) 0

