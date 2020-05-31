Trump Wants To Label Antifa As A Terrorist Group

President Donald Trump said the government will label anti-fascist group Antifa a terrorist organization.

According to Reuters, legal experts believe the action would be hard to execute.

Several top officers, such as U.S. Attorney General William Barr, blame Antifa for fueling U.S. protests Barr called the “violence instigated” through the rioting “domestic terrorism.” ACLU National Security Project Director Hina Shamsi said: “Terrorism is an inherently political label, easily abused and misused.”