Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Wants To Label Antifa As A Terrorist Group

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Trump Wants To Label Antifa As A Terrorist Group

Trump Wants To Label Antifa As A Terrorist Group

President Donald Trump said the government will label anti-fascist group Antifa a terrorist organization.

According to Reuters, legal experts believe the action would be hard to execute.

Several top officers, such as U.S. Attorney General William Barr, blame Antifa for fueling U.S. protests Barr called the “violence instigated” through the rioting “domestic terrorism.” ACLU National Security Project Director Hina Shamsi said: “Terrorism is an inherently political label, easily abused and misused.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump Vows To Declare Antifa A ‘Terrorist Group,’ AG Barr Equates Rioting To Domestic Terrorism

The US “will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” President Donald Trump has said....
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayFOXNews.com


Trump says he will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the U.S. government will designate anti-fascist group...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndependentJapan TodayFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comBBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AquaMarina_1

Joyce O'Neill 🌹Lest We Forget🌹 RT @j00lzHulley: Trump wants to label Antifa as a terrorist group... Interesting that the KKK aren't considered terrorists don't you think?… 2 minutes ago

KarenFranzi

Karen RT @kelly2277: ⚠️WARNING⚠️Trump says he will designate Antifa a terrorist organization as ⁦@GOP⁩ points fingers at extremists. Guess who wi… 14 minutes ago

newsr_IN

NewsR Trump Wants To Label Antifa As A Terrorist Group: https://t.co/IagvHx2nWA #antifa #DonaldTrump 16 minutes ago

T_ROYx

T-ROY Its literally impossible to say that Trump isnt racist when he was entirely silent on the increasing white national… https://t.co/jD2YWMN30F 18 minutes ago

newfangledmooki

Name cannot be blank🏚 Antifa my ass. These are the maga crowd trump wants to usurp the protesters and label them as animals or inhuman. P… https://t.co/liUGIa6aFf 47 minutes ago

Hassan_Syed_

~ Why it's a problem for Congressional Republicans and some 'very fine people' that Trump wants to label #Antifa as a… https://t.co/R1NVAXMMJ6 47 minutes ago

_jkatoa

Katoa RT @OctoberComics: @AOC @FBI Yet, Trump wants to label ANTIFA as a terrorist org. If he gets to do that, I say we get to label all white su… 55 minutes ago

ChadChurchVEVO

Comrade Chad ⛪️ Trump wants to label antifa as a terrorist organization so he can strip away our right to protest 59 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Says U.S. Will Designate Antifa A Terrorist Organization [Video]

Trump Says U.S. Will Designate Antifa A Terrorist Organization

The United States will designate the group that calls itself Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published