Protests in Baltimore remain mostly peaceful; 14 arrested for violence Saturday

WMAR-2 News Hundreds gathered in Baltimore to protest police brutality and racism after the death of Minnesota man George Floyd… https://t.co/0TCFK6hPhQ 17 minutes ago
Dallas Protester: 'Whether We're Peaceful Or Whether We're Violent, We're Still Targets'"I know that that violence isn't the answer; but, you have to understand. The black community is tired. We are upset," one protester said during Saturday's events in Dallas.
Looting, Violence And Vandalism: Peaceful Protests Take A Turn In Fairfax District, Beverly HillsThousands of protestors gathered in the Fairfax District on Saturday, marking a fourth night of unrest across Los Angeles after the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday. At first, the..