Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests in Baltimore remain mostly peaceful; 14 arrested for violence Saturday

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Protests in Baltimore remain mostly peaceful; 14 arrested for violence Saturday
Protests in Baltimore remain mostly peaceful; 14 arrested for violence Saturday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Atlanta police chief says 'black lives being diminished' as Floyd protests grow

Atlanta police chief says 'black lives being diminished' as Floyd protests growAfter hours of peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd, some demonstrators in downtown...
WorldNews - Published

NYC reels after days of unrest amid nationwide protests

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials braced for the possibility of more violence after three...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Hundreds gathered in Baltimore to protest police brutality and racism after the death of Minnesota man George Floyd… https://t.co/0TCFK6hPhQ 17 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dallas Protester: 'Whether We're Peaceful Or Whether We're Violent, We're Still Targets' [Video]

Dallas Protester: 'Whether We're Peaceful Or Whether We're Violent, We're Still Targets'

"I know that that violence isn't the answer; but, you have to understand. The black community is tired. We are upset," one protester said during Saturday's events in Dallas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:57Published
Looting, Violence And Vandalism: Peaceful Protests Take A Turn In Fairfax District, Beverly Hills [Video]

Looting, Violence And Vandalism: Peaceful Protests Take A Turn In Fairfax District, Beverly Hills

Thousands of protestors gathered in the Fairfax District on Saturday, marking a fourth night of unrest across Los Angeles after the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday. At first, the..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:26Published