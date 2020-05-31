Trump Says U.S. Will Designate Antifa A Terrorist Organization
The United States will designate the group that calls itself Antifa as a terrorist organization.
Mok Chwan Yee RT @NBCNews: President Trump says he will designate Antifa a terrorist organization. https://t.co/qPG5fYOfpV 22 seconds ago
#Warra_69 RT @ajplus: President Trump says the U.S. will designate Antifa as a "terrorist organization."
▪️ At least 100 people have been killed by… 1 minute ago
Melton Sand RT @veritasrepublic: #PresidentTrump says he will designate #Antifa as a terrorist organization. ➡️ It's about time. There's a world of dif… 2 minutes ago
💧liblawlib🦉 Trump says US will designate Antifa 'terrorist organisation' | USA News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/X4i0uOxB8m 2 minutes ago
ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢⏳🇭🇲🇬🇧🇺🇸🇪🇺🍀 Progressive. RT @scapelliti: Trump, the GOP, Old Guard Democrats, and the rest of Wall Street will say and do anything to stop people from protecting th… 2 minutes ago
Dar , WWG1WGA RT @LegInsurrection: Breaking: Trump Says U.S. Will Designate ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization https://t.co/blvEMNLwff 2 minutes ago
Mark Jaquith Writing about the Trump ANTIFA nonsense accurately requires a lot of scare quotes.
«Trump says US will “designate”… https://t.co/VeeDdvWHvQ 3 minutes ago
darrell simmons RT @DailyCaller: US Will Designate Antifa As A Terrorist Organization, President Trump Says https://t.co/AdymvMgYpP 4 minutes ago
Trump Wants To Label Antifa As A Terrorist GroupPresident Donald Trump said the government will label anti-fascist group Antifa a terrorist organization. According to Reuters, legal experts believe the action would be hard to execute. Several top..