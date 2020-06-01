Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Guard Deployed To Boston After Protests End With Destructive Night

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 03:29s - Published
National Guard Deployed To Boston After Protests End With Destructive Night
National Guard vehicles arrived in Boston late Sunday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThomasConnors

Thomas Connors RT @lavertue_donna: National Guard Deployed To Boston After Destructive Night In City https://t.co/EuVKA4o0TR 9 seconds ago

Simply_TyeshaM

MadeOfMusic✍ RT @_LiamSullivan_: SERIOUS WARNIG TO ANYONE GOING TO PROTESTS IN BOSTON: THE NATIONAL GUARD IS ALREADY DEPLOYED THERE FOR COVID-19 RELIEF.… 48 seconds ago

shellyANN62

Shelly❌ RT @PoizenIvee: National Guard deployed in Boston. They are in the high end stores stealing now 😡 3 minutes ago

sadhana_mandala

Sadhana Mandala RT @CallaWalsh: NATIONAL GUARD IS BEING DEPLOYED TO BOSTON RIGHT NOW WITH TEAR GAS. POLICE ALREADY TEARGASSING PROTESTORS. TEARGAS AT EMERS… 4 minutes ago

lavertue_donna

Donna Lavertue⭐️⭐️⭐️ National Guard Deployed To Boston After Destructive Night In City https://t.co/EuVKA4o0TR 4 minutes ago

ericgrady14

Eric Grady RT @wbz: JUST IN: National Guard Deployed To Boston After Destructive Night In City https://t.co/SKFGdw9QGm https://t.co/qlNkC3qTqN 6 minutes ago

PoizenIvee

G’s Opinion National Guard deployed in Boston. They are in the high end stores stealing now 😡 7 minutes ago

TeddyMac_

Teddy RT @CHENSHlNE: ANYONE AT THE BOSTON PROTEST: PLEASE LEAVE, THE NATIONAL GUARD IS BEING DEPLOYED RN 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

The National Guard Deploys 5,000 Soldiers To Help With US Protests [Video]

The National Guard Deploys 5,000 Soldiers To Help With US Protests

The National Guard announced 5,000 soldiers and airmen would respond to several protests across the U.S. They said “the situation is fluid so those numbers can change rapidly.” According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Video captures firework being thrown at Boston officers, people [Video]

Video captures firework being thrown at Boston officers, people

Viewer captured from a person inside a building shows a firework or some kind of explosive device being thrown at people, including Boston officers, off Tremont Street in Boston following protests..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:36Published