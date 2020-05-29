Violent Protest Near White House

DAK RT @rbclouston: Violent anti-racism protest near White House, amidst #COVID19 pandemic that has now killed 106,195 people
- St. John’s Epis… 51 minutes ago
Ashley Swangel @robertmanion I certainly as a white female don’t know all the facts but there is currently looting going on near m… https://t.co/AVyUDy53hq 3 hours ago
Provocative Banana @David_Leavitt @realDonaldTrump Wait..I thought white supremacist marched weeks ago?
Why didn’t it get violent? H… https://t.co/ZNLddLWtDN 11 hours ago
Yer hxc dad! 👨🏻🦰 We have actual video & tracking evidence of undercover cops & dumbass white “protestors” causing violent destructio… https://t.co/hO3fKd8m2q 1 day ago
pist @ cops (Shawn) 🧼 RT @allyfreya: DENVER THERE IS NO SECOND PROTEST TONIGHT!!!! and to the very angry and borderline violent white people i was marching near,… 1 day ago
ally. ACAB 1312 DENVER THERE IS NO SECOND PROTEST TONIGHT!!!! and to the very angry and borderline violent white people i was march… https://t.co/XwdMiCeUc5 1 day ago
𝙡𝙚𝙭𝙞 ⭒ BLACK LIVES MATTER i’m back off private, unfortunately the protest in my city has turned into an excuse for white people to be violent… https://t.co/4Q6DONhUHY 1 day ago
Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 Bail Out Protesters(CNN) Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out protesters after President Trump declared Saturday night "MAGA night" at the White House. Trump, in his tweet, said the..
George Floyd: Violence escalates across USA as unrest comes to White HouseViolence has escalated in the USA as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country.
On a fifth night of widespread unrest, demonstrators converged on the White House in..