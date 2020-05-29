Global  

Violent Protest Near White House

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Violent Protest Near White House
A protest leads to fires near the White House
0
Protest near White House over George Floyd's death

Hundreds of people gathered in Lafayette Park near the White House after marching in the nation's...
USATODAY.com - Published

WATCH LIVE: Friday Trump White House Press Conference Amid Violent Minnesota Protests

President Donald Trump is set to hold a White House press conference at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday...
Mediaite - Published


