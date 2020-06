Ganga Dussehra: Social distancing norms flouted at Prayagraj's Sangam Ghat

Amid coronavirus pandemic, devotees flouted social distancing norms and gathered at Sangam Ghat in Praygraj on June 01.

They gathered in large numbers at the Ghat to celebrate Ganga Dussehra.

Coronavirus cases are growing in the country at a rapid speed and currently, India is ranked on 9th position world-wide in terms of positive COVID-19 cases.

Ganga Dussehra is a Hindu festival that celebrates the avatarana of the Ganges.