Protesters Arrested In Downtown LA After Curfew Takes Effect

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Protesters Arrested In Downtown LA After Curfew Takes Effect
Police began taking people into custody Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles.
Denver Police Fire Tear Gas, Foam Projectiles At Protesters Sunday Night [Video]

Denver Police Fire Tear Gas, Foam Projectiles At Protesters Sunday Night

Denver police began firing tear gas and foam projectiles at protesters Sunday night, about 45 minutes after the curfew went into effect.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:46Published
Large crowd defies curfew in downtown Detroit, police fire tear gas in effort to disperse crowd [Video]

Large crowd defies curfew in downtown Detroit, police fire tear gas in effort to disperse crowd

A curfew is now in effect in the city of Detroit until 5:00 a.m. Monday. However, a large crowd near police headquarters is refusing to leave. Police have just fired off tear gas and are trying to..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 05:18Published