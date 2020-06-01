Protesters Arrested In Downtown LA After Curfew Takes Effect

Denver Police Fire Tear Gas, Foam Projectiles At Protesters Sunday NightDenver police began firing tear gas and foam projectiles at protesters Sunday night, about 45 minutes after the curfew went into effect.
Large crowd defies curfew in downtown Detroit, police fire tear gas in effort to disperse crowdA curfew is now in effect in the city of Detroit until 5:00 a.m. Monday. However, a large crowd near police headquarters is refusing to leave. Police have just fired off tear gas and are trying to..