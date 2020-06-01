Global  

Denver Police Fire Tear Gas, Foam Projectiles At Protesters Sunday Night

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Denver Police Fire Tear Gas, Foam Projectiles At Protesters Sunday Night

Denver police began firing tear gas and foam projectiles at protesters Sunday night, about 45 minutes after the curfew went into effect.

