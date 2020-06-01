A Peaceful Day Of Protests In Miami-Dade
For the second day in a row, hundreds gathered in downtown Miami to protest the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died in police custody last Monday.
Sunday's protest ended peacefully.
