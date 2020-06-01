Minnesota churches open doors to more congregants

Tim Walz announced last week that places of worship could open their facilities to 25-percent capacity.

This comes after Gov.

Night: places of worship in minnesota could welcome back congregants today.

Governor tim walz gave the green light last week that churches could open their facilities to 25?

"*percent capacity.

Many churches have yet to open their doors as they figure out how to implement safety measures.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal shows us how one church in rochester is putting their plan into action.xxx look live:about 300 people came through these doors at the rochester assembly of god just so they could attend an in person service.

Lena lizvelez (lena lees?

"*vail?

"* is devoted to her faith... and says going to church keeps her grounded.

She's a member of christ community church in rochester.

With that church still closed to worshippers ?

*- she decided she would go down the street to rochester assembly of god.

Nats: in your son jesus name.

Well good morning church family and welcome the third experience here at rochester assembly of god.

Church members sang together but remained socially distanced.

Congregants where split up between four different rooms and three different services.

For lizvelez the experience was powerful.

"i think it was really important for me to be here today.

I wanted that personal connection and i think me being here today amongst other church family there is something to be said about that i believe in the power of prayer and coming together.

Especially right now i think its more important than every.

Look live: the pastor says next sunday they are going to have the same set up.

In rochester, maleeha kamal, kimt news 3./// if you'd like to attend the in?

"* person service you have o pre?

"*register.

