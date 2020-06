Killer Mike Speaks Out To Atlanta Protesters

Killer Mike spoke out to the people protesting George Floyd’s death in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to CNN, protests began peacefully but some protestors decided to become violent and vandalize stores.

The rapper explained his father and cousins are Atlanta police officers.

He said: "It is your duty to fortify your own house so that you may be a house of refuge in times of organization." Killer Mike then said people must vote this year and “hold mayoral offices accountable.”