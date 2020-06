KMBC 9 reporters reflect on covering protests Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:10s - Published 1 hour ago KMBC 9 reporters reflect on covering protests 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MATT YEAH, I HAVE BIANKA BESIDEME.WE HAD SOME CHALLENGES, BUT ATTHE SAME TIME, WHAT A NIGHWE SAW A PEACEFU PROTEST, ANDTHEN IT TURNED AND SAW TEARGASSTARTING TO GET DEPLOYED.WE ARE MARCHING A LITTLE LATERTHAN BIANCA WAS MARCHING.YOU ARE MARCHING IN THEAFTERNOON.BIAN.IT WAS MOSTLY PEACEFUL, CHILDRENIN THE CROWD.WE HAD FOLKS WE TALK TO ABOUTHO LONG THEY WOULD REMAIN.SHE SAID SHE DID NOT WANT TO BTHERE AFTER DARK.THAT WAS A GOOD CALL.WE SAW HOW QUICKLY THINGSCHANGED AND NOW THE CROWDSREACTED AND FOUR HOURS GET THATGOING.MATT I WAS LISTENING TO BIANKAMY EARPIECE AND I HEARD THEMOMENT YOU HAD TO TAKE COVERBECAUSE YOU FELT THAT TEARGAS.BIANCA: IT WAS VER DIFFICULT INTHE EYES, THE NOSE, YOU CANNOTBREATHE.WE WER GRATEFUL TO BE INSIDE.SO MANY PEOPLE WERE OUT THEREINHALING THAT, STANDING THAT ANDIT KEPT COMING BACK.MATT I WANT TO SAY A SPECIALTHANKS TO THE FOLKS OF THECOMMUNITY CHURCH THAT PROVIDEDUS A SAFE HAVEN.IT WAS IN THAT CHURCH AROUND10:30 THAT WE WERE ESCORTED OUTBY POLIC OFFICERS, SHERIFFSDEPUTIES WHO CAME IN THE CHURCHSAID TIME TO GO, TIME TO GETOUT, AND WE GOT OUT ON THATCHURCH.IF YOU ARE JUST JOINI US, OURKMBC VEHICLE WAS DESTROYEDTONIGHT AS WELL AS UNDER VEHICLEWAS SET FIRE.OUR VEHICLE JUST HAD SOME ROCKSTHROWN THROUGH





