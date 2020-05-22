Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fun facts about birthday girl Heidi Klum!

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Fun facts about birthday girl Heidi Klum!

Fun facts about birthday girl Heidi Klum!

The star is now 47 years old: to celebrate her birthday we've listed some fun facts about her.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nolo_yiso

Noloyiso Lange👑 Part 2 build up to your girl's birthday😉 #lifestyleblogger #amwriting https://t.co/kbJz2d88DA 20 hours ago

DetMercy1stYear

Detroit Mercy Orientation Let’s meet Orientation Leader (and BIRTHDAY GIRL 🎉), Olivia Warrington (she/her)! Here are some facts about this th… https://t.co/TBg5M1Kbj6 2 days ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Fun facts about birthday girl Heidi Klum! #HeidiKlum #HappyBirthday #Celebrity #HappyBirthdayHeidi https://t.co/pDsjYY1l9Y 2 days ago

Salwa57959943

TeamWinget RT @ZEE5India: 10 lesser known facts we bet you didn't know like, she hates going to the gym. Read on to know more about the birthday girl… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Heidi Klum reveals her 'greatest beauty discovery' [Video]

Heidi Klum reveals her 'greatest beauty discovery'

Heidi Klum's "greatest beauty discovery" is a tinted sunscreen from La Roche-Posay, as she says it's "perfect for everyday wear".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Sick Heidi Klum was forced off the set of America's Got Talent amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

Sick Heidi Klum was forced off the set of America's Got Talent amid coronavirus concerns

Heidi Klum was forced to take an emergency break from America’s Got Talent after falling ill with what she suspected was the Covid-19 virus.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published