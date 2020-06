Looters Trip, Fall While Rushing Out Of Long Beach Store Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:41s - Published 51 minutes ago Looters Trip, Fall While Rushing Out Of Long Beach Store Several looters were seen stumbling out of a store they were stealing merchandise from Sunday afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Looters Storm Hot Topic Store In Long Beach



Another night of protests turned violent Sunday, this time in Long Beach. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:33 Published 4 hours ago