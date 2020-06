Green Bay police, protesters unite in demonstration downtown

WISCONSIN....NBC 26'S RACHELHOPMAYER SHOWSUS, THERE WAS ALSOA MESSAGE OFUNITY...WALK WITH US!

WALKWITH US!

SMITH: OK...LET'S DO IT.A POWERFUL MOMENTOF UNITY BETWEENPOLICE ANDPROTESTORS... ASGREEN BAY POLICECHIEF ANDREW SMITHJOINED PEACEFULDEMONSTRATIONSDOWNTOWN.SMITH: I SAW THATVIDEO THAT YOU ALLSAW.

JUST LIKE YOU, IWAS SICKENED.

IT WASONE OF THE MOSTHORRIBLE THINGS I'VEEVER SEEN.

TO WATCHTO WATCH A POLICEOFFICER WEARING THEUNIFORM THAT I WEARPROUDLY DOINGSOMETHING ASDESPICABLE AS THAT.

ISAID TO MYSELF THATSMURDER RIGHT THEREAND SURE ENOUGH,THREE DAYS LATER HEWAS ARRESTED.AFTER MARCHINGACROSS DOWNTOWNBRIDGES,PROTESTORS SPOKEPASSIONATELY ABOUTRACIAL INEQUALITY...IN FRONT OF THEGREEN BAY POLICEHEADQUARTERS.(RIGHT OUTSIDE THEGB POLICE STATION)PROTESTER: GEORGEFLOYD WON'T BE THELAST, BUT HEHOPEFULLY WILL BETHE BEGINNING OF THELAST.

AND THAT ISSOMETHING WE HAVETO HOPE FOR.PROTESTER: WE DON'TWANT YOU TO SAY WEDON'T SEE COLOR.

WEWANT YOU TO SEE OURSKIN.

OUR BROWN,BEAUTIFUL SKIN.CHEERSORGANIZERS...WANTING A PEACEFULPROTEST TO STANDWITH MINORITIES ANDOTHER EMOTIONALDEMONSTRATORSACROSS THECOUNTRY... IN THEWAKE OF GEORGEFLOYD'S DEATH.ANGELA: A LOT OFPEOPLE THINK OH,GREEN BAY'S SUCH ASMALL [CITY], WEDON'T REALLY HAVE TODO MUCH, LEAVE IT TOTHE BIGGER CITIES,BUT I FEEL LIKE GREENBAY IS PART OFAMERICA.

WE ALL NEEDTO COME TOGETHER --AS MANY LITTLE CITIESAS WE CAN.

ITCOUNTS.THE PROTESTLASTING FOR MORETHAN TWO HOURSBETWEEN BROADWAYAND WASHINGTONSTREETS....WITH POLICEBLOCKING TRAFFICFOR THEM, SO THEYCOULD EXERCISETHEIR FIRSTAMENDMENT RIGHTS...SMITH: THANK YOU ALLFOR BEING HERE.THANK YOU FORPEACEFULLYDEMONSTRATING.

THISIS AS AMERICAN ASAPPLE PIE.

THIS ISWHAT AMERICA IS ALLABOUT ... IN THE DAYSOF MARTIN LUTHERKING, PEACEFULPROTEST IS WHATMAKES CHANGE SOTHANK YOU FOR BEINGHERE.

THANKS FORBEING A PART OF THECHANGE.TAG OUTTHE SECOND DAY OFPROTESTS