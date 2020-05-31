Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Addresses I-35W Protest, Semi-Truck Incident
Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro talk with Frey about the events of the day and week ().
WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020
Minneapolis Mayor Speaks With WCCO As Unrest Reaches Overnight HoursMinneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke with WCCO early Sunday morning during continued unrest. (9:56) WCCO 4 News - May 30, 2020
'We Still Have A Lot Of Work To Go': Minneapolis Mayor Speaks With WCCO During Overnight UnrestMinneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speak with Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro early Sunday morning amid continued unrest in the Twin Cities. (9:05) WCCO 4 News - May 30, 2020