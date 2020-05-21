Gov. Tim Walz And Comm. Paul Schnell Update On Sunday Evening Unrest
The Associated Press has confirmed that 4,100 have been arrested in the Twin Cities so far in the overall unrest in the wake of George Floyd's death.
WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020
Gov. Tim Walz Announces Extension Of Curfew, Highway Closures For Sunday EveningMinnesota Gov. Tim Walz is extending the curfew, put in place in the Twin Cities to quell unrest, into Sunday evening. The curfew will be in effect at 8 p.m. WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter Reacts To Gov. Walz’s Outdoor Dining DecisionHe expressed confidence in Gov. Tim Walz, and said that now is the time to work together while following the guidance of health experts (4:27). WCCO This Morning -- May 21, 2020