Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Tim Walz And Comm. Paul Schnell Update On Sunday Evening Unrest

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 22:16s - Published
Gov. Tim Walz And Comm. Paul Schnell Update On Sunday Evening Unrest

Gov. Tim Walz And Comm. Paul Schnell Update On Sunday Evening Unrest

The Associated Press has confirmed that 4,100 have been arrested in the Twin Cities so far in the overall unrest in the wake of George Floyd's death.

WCCO 4 News - May 31, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Tim Walz Announces Extension Of Curfew, Highway Closures For Sunday Evening [Video]

Gov. Tim Walz Announces Extension Of Curfew, Highway Closures For Sunday Evening

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is extending the curfew, put in place in the Twin Cities to quell unrest, into Sunday evening. The curfew will be in effect at 8 p.m. WCCO Sunday Morning – May 31, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:47Published
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter Reacts To Gov. Walz’s Outdoor Dining Decision [Video]

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter Reacts To Gov. Walz’s Outdoor Dining Decision

He expressed confidence in Gov. Tim Walz, and said that now is the time to work together while following the guidance of health experts (4:27). WCCO This Morning -- May 21, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:27Published