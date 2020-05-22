Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hyundai Walk - Tucson N Line with Richard Hales
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Hyundai Walk - Tucson N Line with Richard Hales

Hyundai Walk - Tucson N Line with Richard Hales

Have a look around the Hyundai Tucson N Line, together with Richard Hales, Product Marketing Specialist at Hyundai Motor Europe, and learn about the details and features of Hyundai's best-selling SUV.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hyundai Walk - Tucson and Tucson N Line with Richard Hales [Video]

Hyundai Walk - Tucson and Tucson N Line with Richard Hales

Have a look around the Hyundai Tucson and Tucson N Line, together with Richard Hales, Product Marketing Specialist at Hyundai Motor Europe, and learn about the details and features of Hyundai's..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:42Published