Hyundai Walk - Tucson N Line with Richard Hales Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:03s - Published 1 week ago Hyundai Walk - Tucson N Line with Richard Hales Have a look around the Hyundai Tucson N Line, together with Richard Hales, Product Marketing Specialist at Hyundai Motor Europe, and learn about the details and features of Hyundai's best-selling SUV. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Hyundai Walk - Tucson and Tucson N Line with Richard Hales



Have a look around the Hyundai Tucson and Tucson N Line, together with Richard Hales, Product Marketing Specialist at Hyundai Motor Europe, and learn about the details and features of Hyundai's.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:42 Published 3 weeks ago