Truck drives through crowd amid US protests Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:28s - Published 1 hour ago Truck drives through crowd amid US protests As protests over the death of George Floyd rage across the US, a truck driver is arrested after driving a semi-truck through a crowd in Minneapolis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Truck drives into protests on Minneapolis highway Video of a truck driving into a crowd of protesters on a highway in Minneapolis has been released....

SBS - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like