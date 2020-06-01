Global  

WATCH: LAPD Patrol Vehicle Hits Protester In Downtown LA's Pershing Square

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:12s - Published
WATCH: LAPD Patrol Vehicle Hits Protester In Downtown LA's Pershing Square

WATCH: LAPD Patrol Vehicle Hits Protester In Downtown LA's Pershing Square

A Los Angeles Police Department patrol cruiser was caught on camera striking at least two people during protests in downtown Los Angeles following unrest in wake of the deadly arrest of George Floyd.

LAPD said they are investigating the incident.

