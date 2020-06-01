WATCH: LAPD Patrol Vehicle Hits Protester In Downtown LA's Pershing Square
A Los Angeles Police Department patrol cruiser was caught on camera striking at least two people during protests in downtown Los Angeles following unrest in wake of the deadly arrest of George Floyd.
LAPD said they are investigating the incident.
Savas WATCH: LAPD Patrol Vehicle Hits Protester In Downtown LA's Pershing Square https://t.co/JTa5qVbbun via @YouTube 25 minutes ago
aileenyelin RT @Data2364: WATCH: LAPD Patrol Vehicle Hits Protester In Downtown LA's Pershing Square https://t.co/8aaZZhSPsO via @YouTube 7 hours ago
JeanLucStewart =/\= =_o WATCH: LAPD Patrol Vehicle Hits Protester In Downtown LA's Pershing Square https://t.co/8aaZZhSPsO via @YouTube 7 hours ago
Alaturka News WATCH: LAPD Patrol Vehicle Hits Protester In Downtown LA’s Pershing Square https://t.co/EaQWQM15qN https://t.co/zBrfYj2WyU 10 hours ago