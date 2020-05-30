Global  

Man Aims Bow and Arrow at 'Black Lives Matter' Protestors

SALT LAKE CITY — A video of a white man aiming a bow and arrow at demonstrators has gone viral, as Black Lives Matter protests spread across the world demanding justice over the killing of George Floyd.

The footage which has been viewed millions of times on Twitter shows a man, now identified as Brandon McCormick, getting out of his car yelling 'all lives matter' before producing a hunting bow in the middle of the protests in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the video, a woman is heard shouting 'look at this, call yourself an American?'

As he readies the weapon and replies, 'Yes I'm an American, all lives matter!'

McCormick then turns away from the camera and takes aim at protesters before the woman screams, 'Don't you dare!'

In a different clip showing another angle, the protestors can then be seen taking cover behind cars to get out of his line of sight.

Suddenly a group rushes McCormick, tackling him to the ground where they pummel and disarm him.

According to social media users, his car was then flipped over, and according to McCormick during an interview, was then set on fire.

A beaten McCormick, with a cut above his eye, told the reporter what happened, claiming protesters attacked him after he shouted from inside his car, saying, 'first I got beat up when I yelled, 'All Lives Matter,' then I pulled out weapons, then I got beat up some more.'

McCormick claimed that two black men 'beat me through my open window' before he got out with the hunting bow.

When the reporter urged him to see a doctor for his cut, McCormick said, 'I can't afford to, I'm on unemployment.'

According to KSL.com, McCormick also had a large knife in his possession and was taken into police custody.

