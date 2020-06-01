Broke S01E10 Sammy's Project

Broke 1x10 Sammy's Project - promo trailer HD - next on season 1 episode 10 - When Sammy's big idea for his school project to make a timeline of U.S. history with a map fails, his family stays up all night to help him finish the assignment on time.

As Jackie and Barry work on the map, they argue over their different parenting styles.

Also, as Javier and Elizabeth help with the timeline, they argue about how to plan financially for their future, on BROKE, Thursday, June 4 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Kyle Bornheimer returns as Barry, Jackie's ex-husband and Sammy's father.