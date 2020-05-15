Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ayushman Bharat world's largest healthcare scheme, 1 crore benefitted from it: PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Ayushman Bharat world's largest healthcare scheme, 1 crore benefitted from it: PM Modi

Ayushman Bharat world's largest healthcare scheme, 1 crore benefitted from it: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 01 launched the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Karnataka, via video conferencing from the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "Ayushman Bharat-the world's largest healthcare scheme belongs to India.

In less than two years, 1 crore people have benefitted from this scheme." "Women and those staying in villages are among the major beneficiaries of this scheme," he added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi thanks taxpayers for Ayushman Bharat scheme's success as beneficiaries cross 1-crore mark

Honest taxpayers of the country deserve the credit for helping the poor getting free treatment under...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Santosh48811150

Santosh Gupta RT @narendramodi: Some interesting details about Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest healthcare scheme which has positively impacted over… 1 minute ago

Alokdoctor

Alok Dixit RT @ANI: Ayushman Bharat- the world’s largest healthcare scheme belongs to India. In less than 2 years, 1 crore people have benefitted from… 2 minutes ago

Baljits09958365

Baljit singh RT @PMOIndia: Ayushman Bharat- the world’s largest healthcare scheme belongs to India. In less than 2 years, 1 crore people have benefitte… 5 minutes ago

ShivamA48096565

Shivam Arora RT @mannkibaat: "Ayushman Bharat- the world's largest healthcare scheme belongs to India.  In less than two years, One crore people have b… 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

PETA sparks backlash with 'insensitive' billboards about eating meat [Video]

PETA sparks backlash with 'insensitive' billboards about eating meat

PETA is no stranger to controversy, especially when it comes to its billboards and advertising.Recently, the animal rights group stirred controversy with billboards it put up in both U.S. and..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:22Published
Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises: FM Sitharaman [Video]

Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFE). "The scheme promotes PM's vision of 'Vocal for Local with global..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published