Ayushman Bharat world's largest healthcare scheme, 1 crore benefitted from it: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 01 launched the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Karnataka, via video conferencing from the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "Ayushman Bharat-the world's largest healthcare scheme belongs to India.

In less than two years, 1 crore people have benefitted from this scheme." "Women and those staying in villages are among the major beneficiaries of this scheme," he added.