200 passenger trains back on track as Railways expands operations amid COVID-19

Indian Railways has expanded its operations of 200 passenger train services from June 01 amid 'Unlock 1'.
Udyan Express departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.
Madurai-Villupuram special train also departed from Madurai railway station.
The precautionary measures were taken at the station in wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Tiruchirappalli-Nagercoil Train with 276 passengers departed from Trichy Railway Station.
The central government is opening up economic activities across country in phased manner with Unlock 1 being in place currently.