Mass protests against African-American man's death intensify across US, curfew imposed in 40 cities

Mass protests against the death of an African-American man, George Flyod, allegedly at the hand of police, have intensified across the United States.

Demonstrators enraged in Boston and set ablaze a police vehicle.

Protestors across the United States have been protesting since May 25, when the 46-year-old African-American man died in police custody in Minneapolis.

The Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser, announced curfew after protests near White House.

Nearly 40 cities imposed curfew in response to violent protests across the US.

The countrywide protests erupted when a video showing a policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while the African-American man kept saying that he could not breathe.

A total of four police officers involved in the case have been fired.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death Floyd has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

