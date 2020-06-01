PM Modi inaugurates silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 01 launched the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Karnataka, via video conferencing from the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "25 years mean Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences is in the prime of its youth.

This is the age to think even bigger and do even better.

I am confident that the University will continue to scale new heights of excellence in the times to come." "Had it not been for global pandemic, I would've loved to be with you all in Bengaluru to mark this day.

At such a time, world is looking up to our doctors, nurses, medical staff and scientific community with hope and gratitude.

The world seeks both 'care' and 'cure' from you," he added.