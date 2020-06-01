Sunday Pittsburgh Protests Feature More Peaceful Tone
While minimal vandalism took place, Sunday was a much more peaceful day in Pittsburgh than 24 hours prior, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Reporter Update: Peaceful Protests Highlight Sunday In PittsburghKDKA's Amy Wadas provides the latest on businesses dealing with damage and how protests on Sunday remained more peaceful.
Cleanup Efforts Continue After Violent Protests And LootingRecovery efforts continue in Pittsburgh after protests and looting on Saturday, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.