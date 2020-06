National Guard Arrives In Philadelphia To Help Protect Landmarks Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published 33 minutes ago National Guard Arrives In Philadelphia To Help Protect Landmarks City officials made the request to get support from the National Guard after protests over George Floyd's death turned violent over the weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend VEHICLE BY A LOOTER FLEEINGTHE SCENE.NO WORD ON THAT OFFICER'SCONDITION.MEANWHILE, MEMBERS OF THENATIONAL GUARD DID ARRIVE INPHILADELPHIA HERE EARLY THISMORNING.THE SOLDIERS WILL HELP PROTECTKEY CITY LANDMARKS INCLUDINGCITY HALL.CITY OFFICIALS MADE THEREQUEST TO GET SUPPORT FROM





