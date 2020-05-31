Global  

Community clean damage at Native American youth centre that burned down during George Floyd riots

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
These were the scenes of the Minneapolis community who came together to clean up the aftermath of a fire that gutted MIGIZI, a Native America youth centre.

These were the scenes of the Minneapolis community who came together to clean up the aftermath of a fire that gutted MIGIZI, a Native America youth centre.

Footage captured on May 30 shows people cleaning ash and other debris from the street behind the youth centre.

The filmer, Samuel Armstrong English, said: "There's no real way to react to what's going on.

"There's just so much chaos when humanity turns loose like that.

"The fire of the Wells Fargo warmed our hearts.

"In general it was a celebratory atmosphere sort of like an amped-up music festival.

"Once the cops started showing up the crowd split and mostly only actual protesters remained, we were soon dispersed by tear gas.

"The next morning was completely alive in the opposite way.

"There were so many people that there almost wasn't enough room to work.

"A lot of people were just trying to grasp what they were seeing.

"It was the most beautiful expression of humanity I've seen.

"People moved together with great purpose that morning and they haven't stopped."




