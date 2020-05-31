Chrissy Teigen pledges $200,000 to bail out arrested protesters

Chrissy Teigen has pledged $200,000 to bail out protesters caught up in the clashes between Black Lives Matter activists and the police.

Cosmo Wait isn't she a spokesperson for @target ? They keep looting and burning down her employers businesses and she is p… https://t.co/Mzz2CHiRly 4 hours ago

Missouri_Run RT @alley167 : Chrissy Tiegen why not start pledges to rebuild business's lost from riots? Hollywood Elites are bailing out rioters not Pro… 2 hours ago

EnterpriserSuite *In a series of Tweets on Sunday, Chrissy Teigen announced that she is donating $200,000 to help bail out protestor… https://t.co/98ruXIQFob 47 minutes ago