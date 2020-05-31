|
|
Chrissy Teigen pledges $200,000 to bail out arrested protesters
|
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Chrissy Teigen pledges $200,000 to bail out arrested protesters
Chrissy Teigen has pledged $200,000 to bail out protesters caught up in the clashes between Black Lives Matter activists and the police.
Related news from verified sources
|Chrissy Teigen has donated 200,000 US dollars (£162,000) to bail out protesters across the United...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Chrissy Teigen Offers Financial Support to Protesters
Chrissy Teigen Offers Financial
Support to Protesters Teigen is donating $200,000 to bail out
Black Lives Matter protesters in the U.S. The model has offered financial support to those
demonstrating..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:47Published
National Guard activated in 21 states due to protests
Protesters continue to express anger and frustrations against the death of George Floyd. The national guard is now activated in 21 states and also Washington D.C. because of protests and looting.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:29Published