Chrissy Teigen pledges $200,000 to bail out arrested protesters

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s
Chrissy Teigen pledges $200,000 to bail out arrested protesters

Chrissy Teigen pledges $200,000 to bail out arrested protesters

Chrissy Teigen has pledged $200,000 to bail out protesters caught up in the clashes between Black Lives Matter activists and the police.

