Tear gas fired at Sao Paulo protest, Bolsonaro joins rally against Brazil's top court

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro joined a rally on horseback as supporters urged the closing of the Supreme Court for investigating the right-wing leader, as one of its justices compared the risks to Brazil's democracy with Hitler 's Germany .

Demonstrations in Sao Paulo became violent on Sunday (May 31) as opponents of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the main Paulista avenue to protest against "fascism" and clashed with riot police who intervened to stop them getting close to a rally by supporters of the president.

The president walked around the rally and shook hands with supporters, wearing no face mask despite its use being mandatory in the capital to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

He then mounted a police horse and trotted past the crowd.

On Saturday (May 30) night, a group of masked backers of Bolsonaro marched to the court carrying torches to call for its closure.

Back in Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro supporters peacefully rallied in the street, while Bolsonaro opponents kept on being pushed back by riot policemen.

Various Bolsonaro opponents were arrested and taken away in police vehicles.