Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tear gas fired at Sao Paulo protest, Bolsonaro joins rally against Brazil's top court
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Tear gas fired at Sao Paulo protest, Bolsonaro joins rally against Brazil's top court

Tear gas fired at Sao Paulo protest, Bolsonaro joins rally against Brazil's top court

Demonstrations in Sao Paulo became violent on Sunday (May 31) as opponents of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the main Paulista avenue to protest against "fascism" and clashed with riot police who intervened to stop them getting close to a rally by supporters of the president.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro joined a rally on horseback as supporters urged the closing of the Supreme Court for investigating the right-wing leader, as one of its justices compared the risks to Brazil's democracy with Hitler's Germany.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The president walked around the rally and shook hands with supporters, wearing no face mask despite its use being mandatory in the capital to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

He then mounted a police horse and trotted past the crowd.

On Saturday (May 30) night, a group of masked backers of Bolsonaro marched to the court carrying torches to call for its closure.

Back in Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro supporters peacefully rallied in the street, while Bolsonaro opponents kept on being pushed back by riot policemen.

Various Bolsonaro opponents were arrested and taken away in police vehicles.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil protests: Mass rally against gov’t response to outbreak [Video]

Brazil protests: Mass rally against gov’t response to outbreak

Blaming Brazil's Bolsonaro, thousands rally against the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Creepy insect with giant jaws spotted crawling up wall in Brazil [Video]

Creepy insect with giant jaws spotted crawling up wall in Brazil

A menacingly large insect was caught on camera crawling up the walls of a building in Brazil.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Brother is Thrilled to Receive the First Piece of Cake [Video]

Brother is Thrilled to Receive the First Piece of Cake

Occurred on April 17, 2019 / Santo André, São Paulo, Brazil Info from Licensor: The first piece of cake in the life of Antonio could not be more exciting, even more in the hands of his brother, Ryan.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:37Published