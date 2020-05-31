Global  

Sancho calls for 'justice' for George Floyd

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Sancho calls for 'justice' for George Floyd

Sancho calls for 'justice' for George Floyd

Jadon Sancho sent a powerful anti-racism message by calling for 'justice' for George Floyd after scoring a hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

