Sancho calls for 'justice' for George Floyd
Jadon Sancho sent a powerful anti-racism message by calling for 'justice' for George Floyd after scoring a hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.
WION #InPics | Four young soccer players in Germany’s Bundesliga addressed the death of #GeorgeFloyd in the US with prot… https://t.co/LjPpHNCjVU 3 hours ago
Bonniebee RT @GhettoRadio895: England International Jadon Sancho calls for ‘justice for George Floyd’ during Borussia Dortmund win #NiajeNiaje https:… 3 hours ago
Ghetto Radio England International Jadon Sancho calls for ‘justice for George Floyd’ during Borussia Dortmund win #NiajeNiaje… https://t.co/bqmhS5GCBW 3 hours ago
Danob RT @Danobo83: Sancho scored a hattrick today and also calls for justice for George Floyd. But, what's baffling me is the sudden call by uni… 5 hours ago
The Kenyan Digest England International Jadon Sancho calls for ‘justice for George Floyd’ during Borussia Dortmund win - https://t.co/psxdY87vDy 5 hours ago
Soccer Matches Today Jadon Sancho calls for change after revealing ‘Justice for George Floyd’ t-shirt https://t.co/vLhupgrgm1 12 hours ago
SM's Off The Pitch Jadon Sancho calls for change after revealing 'Justice for George Floyd' t-shirt https://t.co/ryjq17ouTZ #bvb 14 hours ago
Entertain9ja Blog Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho calls for ‘justice for George Floyd’ During Goal Celebration https://t.co/3pR36gkyAg 14 hours ago
Vigil for George Floyd held in Belfast as solidarity spreads worldwideA vigil for George Floyd was held in Belfast, Northern Ireland yesterday (May 31).
The act of solidarity in Writer's Square was organised by the left-wing organisation Connolly Youth..
George Floyd, rememberedThey used to call him a "gentle giant." George Floyd's childhood friends remember him and call for justice.