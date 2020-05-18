Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Noah Cyrus influenced by gospel music

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Noah Cyrus influenced by gospel music

Noah Cyrus influenced by gospel music

Noah Cyrus is influenced by gospel music, because she grew up listening to the music her grandfather made when he was part of a gospel group in Kentucky.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Noah Cyrus influenced by gospel music #NoahCyrus #MileyCyrus #BillyRayCyrus #BillieEilish https://t.co/8Hwzqn6vvB 35 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Noah Cyrus influenced by gospel music - Noah Cyrus is influenced by gospel music. The 20-year-old singer - who is t… https://t.co/ShmYg2h7Jx 16 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Noah Cyrus Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram [Video]

Noah Cyrus Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram

On this episode of Actually Me, Noah Cyrus goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, IMDb, Wikipedia, Instagram, Twitter and Quora. What is she most famous for? What..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 08:51Published
Noah Cyrus tearfully reflects on 'absolutely unbearable' time in sister Miley's shadow [Video]

Noah Cyrus tearfully reflects on 'absolutely unbearable' time in sister Miley's shadow

Noah Cyrus opened up about the dark side of growing up in the spotlight in her new EP, “The End of Everything”.The singer candidly reflected on her life in the shadow of her older sister, Miley..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published