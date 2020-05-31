Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey

Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey

Actress Sara Ali Khan has recently shared a video showing how she lost her weight over the years.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Watch: Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey from 'Sara ka sara to Sara ka aadha'

At her Koffee With Karan debut, Sara had opened u about living PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome).
DNA - Published

Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey — watch video

The video begins with a few clips of her from the days when she was fat, followed by clips of her...
Bollywood Life - Published



Tweets about this

TellyRadar

TellyRadar Sara Ali Khan shares her journey to lose weight – watch video https://t.co/bUv9wufs4H 3 days ago

gdayrosco

Ross Freiberg Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey - watch video https://t.co/NyRDXWDjRD 3 days ago

PradeepHRx

💥PRADEEP ROSHAN💥హృతిక్ వీరాభిమాని RT @bollywood_life: Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey — watch video #CoolieNo1 #LoveAajKal #SaraAliKhan #VarunDhawan https:/… 3 days ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey — watch video #CoolieNo1 #LoveAajKal #SaraAliKhan #VarunDhawan https://t.co/vaQwjYMSBl 3 days ago

mid_day

Mid Day #SaraAliKhan in her Lockdown series shares a video of her transformation https://t.co/6e17iebLFP 3 days ago

JollyHoo

Jolly Hoo Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey https://t.co/IvRGCBHqOs 3 days ago

UiTV_Connect

UiTV Connect Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan shares her weight-loss journey #SaraAliKhan #weightloss #BollywoodActress… https://t.co/rLROuvEntp 3 days ago

DailyRahnuma

The Rahnuma Daily Sara Ali Khan shares her weight loss journey - https://t.co/V52k3hPkwZ https://t.co/zy9qREEh4k 3 days ago