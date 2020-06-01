Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

A few scattered showers and T'storms will be possible this afternoon with a warm front approaching.

Highs will still be on the comfortable side with afternoon temps around 70.

A T'storm may still linger into the evening before ending, but then the humidity starts to crank up overnight.

Lows will be in the low-60s.

The hottest day of the week will be Tuesday with highs near 90 and plenty of humidity.

The daytime will be dry, but that looks to change on Tuesday night as a round of storms will be rolling through.

Some of these storms could contain gusty wind or hail.

Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Starting Wednesday, things will be a little more comfortable with less humidity and highs around 80.