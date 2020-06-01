Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Global  

A few scattered showers and T'storms will be possible this afternoon with a warm front approaching.

Highs will still be on the comfortable side with afternoon temps around 70.

A T'storm may still linger into the evening before ending, but then the humidity starts to crank up overnight.

Lows will be in the low-60s.

The hottest day of the week will be Tuesday with highs near 90 and plenty of humidity.

The daytime will be dry, but that looks to change on Tuesday night as a round of storms will be rolling through.

Some of these storms could contain gusty wind or hail.

Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Starting Wednesday, things will be a little more comfortable with less humidity and highs around 80.

50s with mostly clear topartly cloudy skies undera light southwest windaround 5 mph.Showers andthunderstorms return forour Monday.Temperatures will riseinto the lower 70s with abreezy south windaround 10-15 mph.Some storms may posea severe risk with largehail and gusty winds.

Weare under a marginal riskfor storms.Recent Stories fromnbc26.comThe hottest day of theweek will be Tuesday.Upper 80s and lower 90sunder humid conditionswill make it the warmestareawide temperaturesof the season so far.Later tuesday night,some strong to severestorms are possible overthe southern half of theviewing area.A cold front cools thearea off into the lower80s Wednesday andThursday under mostlysunny skies.COMING UP NEXT ONN-B-C 26 TODAY.




