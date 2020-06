'Was stuck for over 2 months': Delhi migrant finally heads home after non-AC trains resume

Several passengers were seen at Old Delhi Railway Station in the national capital on June 01 amid Unlock 1 of coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Railways has started operations of 200 non-AC passenger trains from today (June 01).

On the other side, passengers also arrived at Patna Railway Station to board their respective trains.

Social distancing norms were being followed at the railway station as part of precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak.