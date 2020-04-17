Free PlayStation Plus Games for June 2020
According to 'Forbes,' 'Star Wars: Battlefront II' and 'Call Of Duty: WWII' are available next month free of charge.
Carlos RT @videogamedeals: Days of Play Sale via Various Retailers.
Wal-Mart: https://t.co/tBjBdz9xIk
Target: https://t.co/cdyT14aYs8
GameStop… 12 minutes ago
Jess Harnell 📸 @PlayStation @PlayStationUK @EA I have downloaded battlefront 2 as it's one of the free playstation plus games for… https://t.co/O43w9x0RuD 34 minutes ago
Stock Exchange RT @PlayStation: Head into the trenches or journey to a galaxy far, far away with this month’s free PS Plus games: https://t.co/pBXcZWFpnC… 37 minutes ago
alan carpio PS4's PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2020 Revealed - GameSpot https://t.co/bg59qeqTiu https://t.co/ktpNjbCeCz 48 minutes ago
Michael New PlayStation Plus Free Games for June Are Now Available https://t.co/8uOh2j7Wly 3 hours ago
FU All these are better than @ccgamesceo
Wal-Mart: https://t.co/SySPDfEH19
Target: https://t.co/odeyNHCwWK
GameStop… https://t.co/JSRxoCvlSh 4 hours ago
AIVAnet #News Play online and get free games with a year of PlayStation Plus for $42 https://t.co/mXe6I6Y1jw 5 hours ago
Epic Makes Fortnite-Style Cross-Play Tools Free for All DevelopersThe company has previously allowed 'Fortnite' to be played on all platforms.
Sony Offers Free PS4 Games to Get People to Play at HomeSony Offers Free PS4 Games to Get People to Play at Home Sony is encouraging everyone to #PlayAtHome during the coronavirus pandemic. The free games include 'Journey' and 'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake..