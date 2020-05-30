Ex-Minneapolis Cop Charged With Murder in George Floyd's Death
According to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Derek Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday.
Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s DeathOn May 29, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to publicly address the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Mass protests against African-American man's death intensify across US, curfew imposed in 40 citiesMass protests against the death of an African-American man, George Flyod, allegedly at the hand of police, have intensified across the United States. Demonstrators enraged in Boston and set ablaze a..