Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death
On May 29, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to publicly address the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
One News Page (United Kingdom) Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death: https://t.co/08uwFlckjB #DeathofGeorgeFloyd 21 hours ago
Linda 🌊 Horrell From https://t.co/XdMKivaqD6
Statesman:
"A person who exhibits great wisdom and ability in directing the affairs of… https://t.co/2LLlhizZuU 4 days ago
Health Experts Warn Protests May Increase Coronavirus SpreadPublic health experts are warning that protests over police violence could worsen the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Reuters reports that cities all over the world are protesting the violent death..
Obama Calls For 'Real Change' In Wake Of Protests Over George Floyd's DeathFormer President Barack Obama penned a Medium piece in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.