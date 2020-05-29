Global  

Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd's Death

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:26s
Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death

Barack Obama Issues Public Statement on George Floyd’s Death

On May 29, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to publicly address the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Barack Obama Issues Statement on George Floyd Amid Minneapolis Protests: 'This Shouldn't Be Normal in 2020 America'

Former President Barack Obama released a statement on the death of George Floyd, Friday amid the Minneapolis protests.
Barack Obama Weighs In on How To Bring About Real Change After George Floyd's Death

Former President Barack Obama is weighing in on the protests after the murder of George Floyd.
