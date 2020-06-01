Global  

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds support Black Lives Matter protesters with big cash donation

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds support Black Lives Matter protesters with big cash donation

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds support Black Lives Matter protesters with big cash donation

The stars did not join the protests that took place in cities across the US, but showed their support with this substantial cash injection.

