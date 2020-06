John Cusack allegedly attacked by police during Chicago protests Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:45s - Published 30 minutes ago John Cusack allegedly attacked by police during Chicago protests John Cusack was allegedly attacked by police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night. The High Fidelity star shared footage on Twitter of the protests in the city following the death of George Floyd, captioned with "Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike". 0

