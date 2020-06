Chrissy Teigen pledges $200,000 to bail out arrested protesters Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:41s - Published 33 minutes ago Chrissy Teigen pledges $200,000 to bail out arrested protesters Chrissy Teigen has pledged $200,000 to bail out protesters caught up in the clashes between Black Lives Matter activists and the police. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this