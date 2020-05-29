Halsey hit by rubber bullets at George Floyd protest

Hanifatus Handianti RT @billboard: "They opened fire multiple times. I was hit twice," @halsey shared. https://t.co/WXv3TP3GTN 6 minutes ago

Ogor Wise RT @houseoface_: #News #Halsey Hit With Rubber Bullets While #GeorgeFloyd Protest https://t.co/7v9vAHtUnF 15 minutes ago

Daisy D Halsey Shot With Rubber Bullets and Shrapnel During George Floyd Protest https://t.co/ZuzUrQd71D via @Yahoo 17 minutes ago

Ally Records RT @bestfitmusic: Halsey says she was "hit twice" with rubber bullets and shrapnel during George Floyd protest in LA https://t.co/yO0yzAWOc… 33 minutes ago

THE LINE OF BEST FIT Halsey says she was "hit twice" with rubber bullets and shrapnel during George Floyd protest in LA… https://t.co/BCeJ46TsuH 37 minutes ago

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 RT @news18dotcom: Singer Halsey has claimed that she found herself in the line of fire while participating in nationwide protests over the… 1 hour ago

News18.com Singer Halsey has claimed that she found herself in the line of fire while participating in nationwide protests ove… https://t.co/hrbL1zCvkq 1 hour ago