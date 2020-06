Protests turn violent in D.C. and Minneapolis

WE START WITH WMA━2 NEWS ERINMACPHERSON WHO HAS BEENFOLLOWING THE PROTESTS IN ━C.ERIN?ANOTHER NIGHT OF VIOLENCE ID━C WITH FIRES ANDESTRUCTION.

DESPITE THEMAYOR'S CURFEW THAT WAS PUT INPLACE FROM 11 AT NIGHT UNTISIX THIS MORNING.

DURING THEDAY━ THERE WERE RELATIVELYPEACEFUL MARCHES THROUGHOUTTHE CITY.

THE VIOLENCE REALLYSTARTED AT NIGHT━ ONCE POLICEPUSHED DEMONSTRATORS OUT OFLAFAYETTE SQUARE━ RIGHT INFRONT OF THE WHITE house━ ANDINTO THE CITY STREETS.PROTESTORS WERE TRYING TOBREAK THROUGH POLICEBARRICADES━ SO THEY USEDPEPPER BULLETS AND TEAR GAS TODISPERSE THE CROWDS.

SMOKEFILLED AIR LAST NIGHT AND THISMORNING WITH SEVERAL FIRES SE━ CARS AND BUILDINGS━ EVHISTORIC LANDMARKS LIKE THEST.

JOHNS CHURCH WHICH OPENEDIN 1816.

SEVERAL BUSINESSESWERE VANDALIZED AND BROKENINTO━ LIQUOR STORES, GROCERYSTORES, DRUG STORES━ WINDOWSWERE BROKEN AND THE LOOTINGBEGAN.

THIS WAS TH