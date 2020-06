Protests in Baltimore planned for today

TODAY IN BALTIMORE, OVER THEDEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD.

SEVERALHAPPENED OVER THE WEEKEND.BALTIMORE POLICE DID ARRESTABOUT A DOZEN PEOPLE, BUT CITYLEADERS SAY FOR THE MOST PARTTHE DEMONSTRATIONS WEREPEACEFUL.

AND MEGAN THERE WAS APOWERFUL MOMENT BETWEEN POLICEAND PROTESTORS OVER THEWEEKEND.A LARGE GROUP GATHERED OUTSIDEBALTIMORE POLICE HEADQUARTERS&CARRYING A SIGN THAT HAD THENAMES OF AFRICAN AMERICANVICTIMS OF POLICE BRUTALITYAND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE.THEY WERE MET BY LIEUTENANTPETER HERON& WHO THENPROCEEDED TO READ THE NAMES ONTHE SIGN.

Ahmaud arberyfreddie gray& kevin& CITYLEADERS CALLED THE PROTESTSOVER THE WEEKEND MOSTLYPEACEFUL.

AT ONE POINT THINGSTOOK A TURN ON SATURDAY NIGHT&WHEN SOME VANDALS BROKE GLASSWINDOWS ON STOREFRONTS ANDTRIED SETTING THINGS ON FIRE.BALTIMORE POLICE SAY THEY DIDARREST 12 ADULTS AND 2JUVENILES FOR ATTEMPTED ARSON,BURGLARY AND ASSAULT.

BUT FORTHE MAJORITY OF THEDEMONSTRATORS& THEY WANTEDTHEIR MESSAGE HEARD.

A DEMANDFOR CHANGE& AND AN END TORACISM AND POLICE BRUTALITYAGAINST AFRICAN AMERICANS ANDOTHER MINORITIES.

We are tiredof the lack of accountabilityto police officers throughoutthis nation.

We are asking fchange at any and all leveland we want to be heard.

Thisstuff is happening too oftenand on the regular like thepolice got license to killAnd Iits not right.

THERE ARE ACOUPLE OF PROTESTS PLANNED FORTODAY& INCLUDING ONE THAT WILLEND AT POLICE HEADQUARTERSJUST UP THE STREET FROM CITYHALL.

WE ARE STILL DEALINGWITH THE CORONAVIRUS& SO CITYLEADERS ARE REMINDINGDEMONSTRATORS TO WEAR MASKSAND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCINGDURING THE PROTESTS.

