Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyler Perry calls for end of violent protests

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Tyler Perry calls for end of violent protests

Tyler Perry calls for end of violent protests

Tyler Perry has called on fans protesting across the US to stop the violence and return home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Tyler Perry Calls for the End of Violent Protests in Wake of George Floyd's Death

Tyler Perry is weighing in on the protests following the death of George Floyd. The 50-year-old...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Tyler Perry calls for end of violent protests https://t.co/Noa0rv0n5M #TylerPerry has called on fans protesting a… https://t.co/F4wGVQXxEo 41 minutes ago

LeaNatalie5

Lea Natalie Tyler Perry Calls for End to Violent Protests: ‘Looting Is Not the Answer’ https://t.co/pDDWkLGCED 9 hours ago

rockyohio

Rocky Karlage RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Tyler Perry calls for end to violent protests following death of George Floyd - #GeorgeFloyd #Tyle… 11 hours ago

CinemaInNoir

Cinema In Noir Tyler Perry Calls for End to Violent Protests: ‘Looting Is Not the Answer’ https://t.co/WxSQmCfSBz via @variety 12 hours ago

tamtambebe00000

Tamtambebe00000 Tyler Perry Calls for End to Violent Protests: ‘Looting Is Not the Answer’ https://t.co/27oAoMIKvD via @Yahoo BLE… https://t.co/eC8ObfV1Bh 14 hours ago

Miranda_Paynee

Miranda Galambosh 🌻 RT @JustJared: Tyler Perry pleads with protestors to end the violence: https://t.co/nLCq24UHMY 20 hours ago

StdPoodleMom

Susan Kaspar Tyler Perry proves what a smart man he is. Tyler Perry Calls for End to Violent Protests: ‘Looting Is Not the Answ… https://t.co/kfvJmzQ7z5 20 hours ago

UKFilmWork

UK Film Work Tyler Perry calls for end to violent protests following death of George Floyd https://t.co/jlwhjHDyD6 https://t.co/5RVUxKIgvd 21 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Paris Jackson joins LA protests [Video]

Paris Jackson joins LA protests

Paris Jackson was caught up in the violent protests in LA on Saturday, which prompted the city Mayor to call an overnight curfew to keep people off the streets.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Curfew Goes Into Effect In San Jose To Curb Looting, Violent Protests [Video]

Curfew Goes Into Effect In San Jose To Curb Looting, Violent Protests

Kenny Choi reports on curfew in San Jose helping to discourage looting Sunday night (5-31-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:59Published