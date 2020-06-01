Tear gas fired at protesters outside White House

Police used tear gas and pepper spray on protesters outside the White House on Sunday as the United States entered its sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police officer's knee.

Protests descended into violence and looting late Sunday throughout the United States.

In Washington, D.C., police unleashed tear gas and pepper spray on protesters just outside the White House.

It was one of many chaotic scenes marking the sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police officer's knee last Monday (May 25).

Earlier in the day, there were peaceful demonstrations including taking a knee in silence in Time Square.

A sitting protest in Las Vegas on the strip chanted George Floyd's name and 'black lives matter.'

But as darkness fell, scenes of anger and destruction erupted.

The U.S. National Guard was deployed in 15 states and in the District of Columbia.

Protesters looted shops in several major cities and in Boston, a police car was lit on fire.

Scores of people were arrested in New York - including Mayor de Blasio's daughter.

In Philadelphia, and several cities across California, stores were vandalized, looted and burned.

As in recent days, several journalists were also injured amid clashes between protesters and police.

Authorities had imposed curfews on dozens of cities.

Sunday marked the most curfews since 1968 in the aftermath of Class="kln">Martin Luther King Junior 's assassination.

The protests have not let up - despite the arrest on Friday of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin - who has been charged with third-degree murder.

Three other officers involved in Floyd's arrest have yet to be charged.