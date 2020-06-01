Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Estallan disturbios en Minneapolis después de la muerte de George Floyd

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Estallan disturbios en Minneapolis después de la muerte de George Floyd

Estallan disturbios en Minneapolis después de la muerte de George Floyd

El 27 de mayo, cientos de manifestantes salieron a las calles de Minneapolis, Minnesota, para mostrar su ira contra el departamento de policía de la ciudad.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

National Guard Patrols Long Beach Monday After Businesses Damaged, Looted; Multiple People Arrested [Video]

National Guard Patrols Long Beach Monday After Businesses Damaged, Looted; Multiple People Arrested

A curfew was in effect for Long Beach overnight Sunday after authorities reported that several Long Beach businesses were damaged and multiple people were arrested when peaceful protests over the death..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:24Published
Jay-Z feels 'determined to fight for justice' [Video]

Jay-Z feels 'determined to fight for justice'

Rap star Jay-Z has called for justice for George Floyd, who recently died on the streets of Minneapolis.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published